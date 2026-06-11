Beach red flags fly as Ko Lanta closes sites over Portuguese man o’ war

Mu Ko Lanta National Park in Krabi province has issued an urgent announcement ordering the temporary closure of three tourist sites from Thursday (June 11, 2026) after officials found large numbers of Portuguese man o’ war washed ashore on beaches, posing a risk to people swimming or carrying out activities along the shoreline.
Three Mu Ko Lanta sites closed as Portuguese man o’ war monitored
Officials had earlier put up red flags warning tourists not to swim in several areas after the species was found washed ashore repeatedly.
For maximum safety, the park decided to close three main tourist sites:
The park will closely assess the situation and will reopen the areas to visitors once conditions return to normal.
The Portuguese man o’ war is considered highly venomous, particularly its tentacles, which can release venom at all times, even after it has died or been washed ashore.
Contact with the venom can cause severe burning pain, burn-like red rashes on the skin, breathing difficulty and, in severe cases, loss of consciousness.
Mu Ko Lanta National Park recommended the following safety measures: