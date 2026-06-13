Philippines stands with Thailand — Marcos mourns Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr has sent a message of deep condolence following the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.

In the message, President Marcos expressed condolences on behalf of the government and people of the Republic of the Philippines to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, the Royal Family and the people of Thailand.

The president paid tribute to Her Royal Highness’s lifelong devotion to public service, saying she had dedicated herself to the public good and had shown a firm commitment to justice, human dignity and women’s rights.

He said Her Royal Highness’s royal duties would remain in the memory of the Thai people and would continue to be honoured by the international community.

“The Republic of the Philippines stands with the Thai people and joins them in mourning this significant loss,” Marcos said in the message.

The message was signed by Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr, President of the Republic of the Philippines.

Komchadluek