AOC warns of AI-powered fake online shops stealing payment data

Payment data targeted in real time

The AOC Centre said the most serious risk occurs when victims enter credit-card details to pay for goods.

In such cases, the AI-powered scam system can act as an intermediary and immediately capture payment information, which may then be used for transactions overseas or through other channels.

The centre said this kind of real-time attack shows how financial fraud is becoming harder for ordinary consumers to detect, as AI can respond and adapt second by second.

Cheap products and personal offers used as bait

The scam often appears in the form of fake online shops, advertisements for products at unusually low prices, or personalised special promotions.

AI-generated conversations may look professional, friendly and highly responsive, making victims more likely to trust the seller, transfer money or click dangerous links.

The AOC Centre warned that consumers should not trust an online seller simply because the conversation feels natural, fast or convincing, as it could be AI designed specifically to deceive them.

How consumers can protect themselves

The AOC Centre urged the public to check the credibility of online shops before making payments, especially websites that do not clearly identify the business operator.

Consumers should avoid clicking links from unfamiliar messages, never share CVV or OTP codes, and be cautious of sellers pushing for urgent transfers or asking for personal information through external links.

Shoppers are also advised to set low online spending limits, switch online card use on and off when possible, and regularly monitor SMS or banking app alerts. If any unusual transaction is detected, the card should be blocked immediately.