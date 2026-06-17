ASEAN-South Korea FTA upgrade talks target 2027 conclusion

The upgraded agreement is expected to cover key modern trade issues, including the digital economy, supply-chain connectivity, consumer protection and competition, sustainable development and the green economy.

Officials say the revised deal will help facilitate trade, expand investment opportunities and strengthen regional competitiveness. The negotiations are targeted for conclusion in 2027.

Aumaporn Futrakul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiations, said she attended the second meeting of the Joint Committee to Upgrade the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Agreement, or AKFTA Upgrade JC, held from June 11-12, 2026, in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.

She said ASEAN member states and South Korea agreed on a work plan to drive the negotiations towards a substantial conclusion by 2027.

Aumaporn said the AKFTA Upgrade JC meeting marked an important step in improving the agreement, which has applied to Thailand for more than 17 years, to reflect the rapidly changing global economic landscape.

Both sides agreed that the upgraded agreement should cover major contemporary issues such as the digital economy, supply-chain connectivity, consumer protection and competition, sustainable development and the green economy.

These areas are intended to support trade facilitation, widen investment opportunities and increase the competitiveness of the region.