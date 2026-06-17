CP Group develops global future talent through CP CUP 2025

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) is strengthening its commitment to developing young talent at a global level through CP CUP 2025, a platform designed to nurture future leaders by connecting academic knowledge with real-world business experience.
This year, the programme has become a fully global platform, drawing 70,536 university students from leading institutions in 10 countries to compete, learn and develop their potential together.
The initiative reflects CP Group’s role in helping build high-quality human capital for Thailand and the wider global community by giving young people access to real business challenges, future technologies and international experience.
The commitment is in line with the vision of CP Group Senior Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont, who has long emphasised the importance of people development and believes that “the best investment is investment in people”.
People, he has stressed, are the foundation of national development, economic competitiveness and a sustainable future for society.
Thai winners gain global business exposure in Beijing
CP Group recently took the Thai winners of CP CUP 2025, along with their academic advisers, on a study visit to Beijing, China. The trip was designed to deliver a global learning experience through exposure to business operations, technology, innovation and the AI ecosystem now helping to drive the modern global economy.
The delegation included students and lecturers from Chulalongkorn University and Kasetsart University, who won in three categories: Practical Marketing, Food Research & Development and Digital Innovation. These categories were based on real business challenges reflecting future demands in marketing, food innovation and digital technology.
Throughout the trip, participants had the opportunity to learn from senior executives of CP Group’s businesses in China and exchange views on business, human resource development and global innovation.
Pimonrat Reephattanavijitkul, Chief People Officer of Charoen Pokphand Group , noted that the group views people development as one of the organisation’s most important missions, as people are the driving force behind transformation across the economy, society and technology.
She explained that CP CUP serves as a learning platform where young people can work on real business challenges, learn directly from business leaders and gain exposure to future global trends. The programme aims to prepare a new generation of leaders capable of creating value for both their countries and the global community.
“What we want to give young people is not only the experience of competition, but the opportunity to see the wider world, learn from global organisations, experience technologies and innovations that are shaping the future, and develop the skills needed for work in the 21st century. These include creativity, cross-cultural collaboration, leadership and the ability to adapt to change,” she said.
CP Group showcases business and technology innovation
During the study visit, the delegation toured CP Centre, the headquarters of CP Group’s China operations. Participants learned about CP Group’s growth in China over more than 47 years, from becoming the country’s first foreign investor to developing into one of its leading business groups, with operations spanning agriculture, food, retail, technology and modern services.
They also learned about CP Group’s “Three Benefits” philosophy: benefit to the country, benefit to the people and benefit to the organisation. This principle has served as a key foundation for the group’s long-term success and sustainable growth.
The delegation also studied modern retail business models at Lotus Mall Tongzhou, which reflects the future of retail through its focus on customer experience, data usage and the creation of new value for consumers. The visit also highlighted the role of Thai products in the Chinese market.
Participants later visited the integrated egg farm in Pinggu, a model for applying innovation, technology and circular economy concepts to improve production efficiency and strengthen sustainable food security.
Another major highlight was a visit to the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Centre, one of China’s leading humanoid robotics innovation centres. The visit allowed Thai students to see advances in artificial intelligence and intelligent robotics first-hand, while learning how these technologies are expected to transform business, industry and daily life in the future.
Students and advisers highlight real-world learning
Kritaspast Yu-ieam, a CP CUP 2025 winner from Kasetsart University, remarked that the programme helped broaden his perspective from classroom learning to business thinking and real-world problem-solving. The study visit to China gave him a clearer picture of global business, technology and innovation, offering an experience that could not be found in textbooks.
Pitchaya Santikanavin, a winner from Chulalongkorn University, observed that studying retail business models in China helped her understand new approaches to customer experience and business development, which she could apply to her own future ideas and projects.
Assoc Prof Dr Worasit Choochaiwattana, an academic adviser from Chulalongkorn University, described CP CUP as more than a competition. He noted that the programme gives students the opportunity to learn from real experience, work on genuine business challenges and observe how global organisations manage growth while placing importance on sustainability.
CP CUP grows into a global leadership platform
CP CUP was first launched in China in 2016 before expanding to Thailand and developing into an international platform in 2024. In 2025, it became a fully global programme, with participants from Thailand, China, Vietnam, India, Myanmar, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Russia, Turkey and Malaysia.
Held under the theme “Ignite Your Potential, Innovate Your Future”, the programme provides a space for young people from different countries to work together on real business challenges, create innovation and learn cross-cultural collaboration. It aims to develop future skills and global leadership among the next generation.
Over the past decade, CP CUP has grown beyond a student competition into a global platform for building future leaders. It represents CP Group’s long-term investment in human capital, with the goal of developing capable, responsible people who are ready to create value for their countries, society and the world.
The programme also reflects the vision of Senior Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont, who has consistently emphasised that “building people is building the future” and that people development remains one of the most important missions for any organisation seeking sustainable growth.