CP Group develops global future talent through CP CUP 2025

Pimonrat Reephattanavijitkul, Chief People Officer of Charoen Pokphand Group , noted that the group views people development as one of the organisation’s most important missions, as people are the driving force behind transformation across the economy, society and technology.

She explained that CP CUP serves as a learning platform where young people can work on real business challenges, learn directly from business leaders and gain exposure to future global trends. The programme aims to prepare a new generation of leaders capable of creating value for both their countries and the global community.

“What we want to give young people is not only the experience of competition, but the opportunity to see the wider world, learn from global organisations, experience technologies and innovations that are shaping the future, and develop the skills needed for work in the 21st century. These include creativity, cross-cultural collaboration, leadership and the ability to adapt to change,” she said.

CP Group showcases business and technology innovation

During the study visit, the delegation toured CP Centre, the headquarters of CP Group’s China operations. Participants learned about CP Group’s growth in China over more than 47 years, from becoming the country’s first foreign investor to developing into one of its leading business groups, with operations spanning agriculture, food, retail, technology and modern services.

They also learned about CP Group’s “Three Benefits” philosophy: benefit to the country, benefit to the people and benefit to the organisation. This principle has served as a key foundation for the group’s long-term success and sustainable growth.

The delegation also studied modern retail business models at Lotus Mall Tongzhou, which reflects the future of retail through its focus on customer experience, data usage and the creation of new value for consumers. The visit also highlighted the role of Thai products in the Chinese market.

Participants later visited the integrated egg farm in Pinggu, a model for applying innovation, technology and circular economy concepts to improve production efficiency and strengthen sustainable food security.

Another major highlight was a visit to the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Centre, one of China’s leading humanoid robotics innovation centres. The visit allowed Thai students to see advances in artificial intelligence and intelligent robotics first-hand, while learning how these technologies are expected to transform business, industry and daily life in the future.

Students and advisers highlight real-world learning

Kritaspast Yu-ieam, a CP CUP 2025 winner from Kasetsart University, remarked that the programme helped broaden his perspective from classroom learning to business thinking and real-world problem-solving. The study visit to China gave him a clearer picture of global business, technology and innovation, offering an experience that could not be found in textbooks.

Pitchaya Santikanavin, a winner from Chulalongkorn University, observed that studying retail business models in China helped her understand new approaches to customer experience and business development, which she could apply to her own future ideas and projects.

Assoc Prof Dr Worasit Choochaiwattana, an academic adviser from Chulalongkorn University, described CP CUP as more than a competition. He noted that the programme gives students the opportunity to learn from real experience, work on genuine business challenges and observe how global organisations manage growth while placing importance on sustainability.

CP CUP grows into a global leadership platform

CP CUP was first launched in China in 2016 before expanding to Thailand and developing into an international platform in 2024. In 2025, it became a fully global programme, with participants from Thailand, China, Vietnam, India, Myanmar, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Russia, Turkey and Malaysia.

Held under the theme “Ignite Your Potential, Innovate Your Future”, the programme provides a space for young people from different countries to work together on real business challenges, create innovation and learn cross-cultural collaboration. It aims to develop future skills and global leadership among the next generation.

Over the past decade, CP CUP has grown beyond a student competition into a global platform for building future leaders. It represents CP Group’s long-term investment in human capital, with the goal of developing capable, responsible people who are ready to create value for their countries, society and the world.

The programme also reflects the vision of Senior Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont, who has consistently emphasised that “building people is building the future” and that people development remains one of the most important missions for any organisation seeking sustainable growth.