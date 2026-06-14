Khob Sanam to sue gambling sites over fake use of name and logo

Khob Sanam Co Ltd has vowed to take legal action against online gambling networks accused of misusing its name, logo and brand identity to lure people into gambling services, while stressing that the company has no connection with any form of gambling.
The company issued an urgent statement after detecting websites and online accounts allegedly using the “Khob Sanam” name, similar English-language names, logos, symbols, fonts, colours, images, content and other brand elements without permission.
It said the unauthorised use was intended to mislead the public into believing the channels were linked to Khob Sanam, causing serious reputational damage to the organisation.
Khob Sanam is a popular online sports media platform under Nation Group, producing sports news, entertainment content and football-related community media across digital platforms. Khob Sanam is an online sports media company, with more than 14 million followers across platforms and product lines.
The company stressed that it operates legally as a sports media organisation, content creator and premium sports community.
Khob Sanam said its legal team had been instructed to urgently collect all digital evidence before filing a complaint with the Technology Crime Suppression Division, or TCSD.
The company said it would seek prosecution under the Computer Crime Act and other relevant laws to the fullest extent, with no compromise or settlement.
It also plans to coordinate with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, or MDES, to block access to websites impersonating the brand as quickly as possible.
Khob Sanam said it was solely a sports and football media platform and had no involvement with online gambling websites of any type.
The company said it did not provide deposit or withdrawal services and had never authorised anyone to use its name, logo, image or brand elements for gambling-related activities.
It described the alleged misuse as intellectual property infringement, trademark counterfeiting and a deliberate attempt to damage the image of a sports media organisation.
Khob Sanam warned football fans, members of the public and business partners not to enter personal information, transfer money, download applications or click links from any website, page, account or channel falsely claiming to represent the company.
Anyone who has suffered damage from such channels is advised to gather evidence and file a complaint with the authorities.
The company also asked the public to help monitor fake websites, pages, advertisements and accounts by taking screenshots and sending links and evidence to the official Khob Sanam page inbox.