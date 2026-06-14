Police probe Koh Samui crash that killed Australian sprinter

Surat Thani police have ordered a thorough forensic investigation into the death of Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton, who died after her motorcycle lost control on a wet section of road in Koh Samui and collided with an oncoming vehicle.
The 25-year-old Melbourne athlete was on holiday with her family when the incident occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 10, 2026. ABC News reported that Stapleton was a Stawell Gift finalist and had been in Koh Samui with her family at the time of her death.
The crash occurred at about 3.45pm on a curved section of Highway 4169 in tambon Bo Put, Koh Samui. Police said Bo Phut Police Station was later notified of the accident and investigators were sent to inspect the scene.
According to police and media reports, rain had made the road highly slippery. CCTV footage reportedly showed Stapleton riding ahead of her family members, who were travelling behind her on separate motorcycles, before her bike lost traction and slid into the opposite lane.
Investigators found Stapleton’s motorcycle at the scene, along with a black Subaru driven by a 38-year-old Russian man and a grey Honda City driven by a 27-year-old Thai woman. Police said the motorcycle slid into the path of oncoming traffic before the collision.
Medical personnel from Koh Samui Hospital confirmed that Stapleton had sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police information reported by local media.
Pol Maj-General Suwat Suksri, commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, instructed Bo Phut investigators to collect evidence carefully and comprehensively, with emphasis on reliable forensic evidence to determine the cause of the crash.
Police said the investigation would examine road conditions, CCTV footage, witness statements and forensic findings to establish the facts under the justice process.
Stapleton was regarded as a promising professional sprinter from Melbourne. She had celebrated her 25th birthday on June 1 and was well known in the Victorian athletics community. ABC News reported that she finished third in the 2025 Stawell Gift and made the final again this year.
Australian athletics organisations and local sports communities have paid tribute to Stapleton, remembering her as a talented and dedicated athlete. A GoFundMe campaign set up to support her family and help bring her home raised more than A$100,000, with donations later paused.
Surat Thani Provincial Police expressed condolences to Stapleton’s family and said officers were ready to assist and coordinate with the family as needed.