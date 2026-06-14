Police probe Koh Samui crash that killed Australian sprinter

Three vehicles involved

Investigators found Stapleton’s motorcycle at the scene, along with a black Subaru driven by a 38-year-old Russian man and a grey Honda City driven by a 27-year-old Thai woman. Police said the motorcycle slid into the path of oncoming traffic before the collision.

Medical personnel from Koh Samui Hospital confirmed that Stapleton had sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police information reported by local media.

Evidence being collected

Pol Maj-General Suwat Suksri, commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, instructed Bo Phut investigators to collect evidence carefully and comprehensively, with emphasis on reliable forensic evidence to determine the cause of the crash.

Police said the investigation would examine road conditions, CCTV footage, witness statements and forensic findings to establish the facts under the justice process.

Australian athletics mourns

Stapleton was regarded as a promising professional sprinter from Melbourne. She had celebrated her 25th birthday on June 1 and was well known in the Victorian athletics community. ABC News reported that she finished third in the 2025 Stawell Gift and made the final again this year.

Australian athletics organisations and local sports communities have paid tribute to Stapleton, remembering her as a talented and dedicated athlete. A GoFundMe campaign set up to support her family and help bring her home raised more than A$100,000, with donations later paused.

Surat Thani Provincial Police expressed condolences to Stapleton’s family and said officers were ready to assist and coordinate with the family as needed.