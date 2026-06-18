Assistant district chief arrested in illegal migrant registration crackdown

A joint operation under the name “Crackdown on Grey G Registration” has dismantled an alleged network accused of fraudulently using “G” student records in Chiang Rai to obtain identification documents for foreign nationals.

The operation brought together five agencies and led to the arrest of a former assistant district chief and seven others. Authorities are now moving to remove fraudulent records and protect the integrity of Thailand’s civil registration system.

Narucha Kosacivilize, director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), on Thursday announced the results of the operation, which involved DOPA, the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and Chiang Rai province.

The operation targeted an alleged scheme in which foreign nationals were registered under the identities of students with “G” records in order to obtain ID cards for persons without legal registration status in Chiang Rai.

The case stemmed from a security checkpoint in Chiang Rai in November 2025, when officers found a foreign man illegally entering Thailand with 140,000 baht in cash.

The man claimed the money was intended to be used to obtain an ID card for a person without registration status. This led DSI and DOPA to expand their investigation.