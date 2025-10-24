Chiang Rai Police arrest Chinese national with over 2,000 ATM cards

Pol Maj Gen Manop Senakul, Commander of Chiang Rai Provincial Police, along with relevant officers, held a press conference on Friday (October 24) regarding the arrest of a 35-year-old Chinese man from Hubei province, China.
The arrest led to the seizure of several items, including 2,057 ATM cards and a total of 537,900 baht in cash.
Additionally, a 35-year-old Thai man from Mae Fa Luang District, Chiang Rai, was also arrested with 38 ATM cards in his possession.
The arrest of the Chinese national occurred on October 23, 2025, at approximately 0.04am. Police officers were conducting a patrol near a bank when they noticed a suspicious-looking Chinese man. Upon being approached, the suspect attempted to flee, but the officers were able to apprehend him.
The initial investigation revealed that the man was 35 years old, Chinese, and found in possession of multiple ATM cards from various banks as well as several money transfer slips.
After further investigation, officers searched his hotel room and discovered more evidence, including 2,057 ATM cards, 537,900 baht in cash, and various documents containing account numbers and card details.
The suspect admitted that he was instructed to withdraw and transfer money by a Chinese man who contacted him via the Lark app. This operation is believed to be part of a larger cybercrime network.
The suspects have been charged with "unlawfully possessing other people’s electronic cards with the intent to use them, which could potentially cause harm to others or the public" among others.
In another case, Chiang Saen police received a tip-off from an informant that there would be an illegal shipment of bank books, electronic cards, and SIM cards through a private courier company, intended to be sent to Laos. The shipment was to be dropped off at the Golden Triangle checkpoint in Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai Province.
The police set up surveillance and observed a private courier vehicle delivering a package, which was received by a man. Officers then identified themselves and conducted a search, finding numerous bank books, electronic cards, and SIM cards. On October 21-22, authorities expanded their investigation and seized additional similar items from another local private company.
The seized items in this case include 34 bank books, 38 ATM cards, and 39 SIM cards.
Police noted that the suspect, who worked as a vehicle parker in the border area, was earning extra income through illegal activities before being apprehended.
Police believe that this network is involved in smuggling accounts and cards to a "Chinese scam group" in Laos, who use them in a scam operation that causes harm to the public. The Chiang Rai Provincial Police will intensify their efforts to expand the investigation and seize assets in accordance with the government's policy and the Royal Thai Police’s national commander.
Manop stated that these arrests highlight the scale of the criminal organisation, which is large in size. He praised the Chiang Rai and Chiang Saen police for their diligence and successful cooperation with informants.
Authorities will take swift action to prosecute those involved in order to dismantle the money-laundering network and scam operation.
"On the other hand, this also reveals that there are still many people, not only in Chiang Rai but across the country, who fall victim to scams. Human behaviour and the vulnerability to various deceitful tactics, such as SMS fraud and social media scams, continue to cause significant damage. It’s crucial to ramp up efforts to educate the public to serve as a defence against these types of fraud."