Chiang Rai Police arrest Chinese national with over 2,000 ATM cards

Pol Maj Gen Manop Senakul, Commander of Chiang Rai Provincial Police, along with relevant officers, held a press conference on Friday (October 24) regarding the arrest of a 35-year-old Chinese man from Hubei province, China.

The arrest led to the seizure of several items, including 2,057 ATM cards and a total of 537,900 baht in cash.

Additionally, a 35-year-old Thai man from Mae Fa Luang District, Chiang Rai, was also arrested with 38 ATM cards in his possession.

The arrest of the Chinese national occurred on October 23, 2025, at approximately 0.04am. Police officers were conducting a patrol near a bank when they noticed a suspicious-looking Chinese man. Upon being approached, the suspect attempted to flee, but the officers were able to apprehend him.

The initial investigation revealed that the man was 35 years old, Chinese, and found in possession of multiple ATM cards from various banks as well as several money transfer slips.