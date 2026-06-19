Tokyo primary school blaze leaves eleven pupils and staff injured

Eleven individuals, the majority of whom were children, sustained injuries following a blaze that broke out on Friday, June 19, at a primary school situated within a heavily populated district of Tokyo.

Emergency services received a distress call at approximately 11am, warning that "smoke was coming from the music room on the fourth floor" of Takinogawa Daisan Elementary School, located in Kita Ward.

Information provided by the Tokyo Fire Department and other authorities indicated that it took roughly three hours to successfully put out the flames.

The incident resulted in structural damage covering an estimated 200 square metres of the educational facility.

During the ordeal, fire crews had to extract three students and a member of staff who had become trapped.