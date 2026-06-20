TikTok LIVE 2026 rules: what new streamers need to know

Following the case of actress Araya A. Hargate, the glamorous mother of “Abigail”, who opened a TikTok account under the name chomismaterialgirl and has gained more than 900,000 followers, attention has turned to TikTok LIVE rules for 2026.

Since early June 2026, Araya has been livestreaming on TikTok in the mornings, often making green tea. Each livestream attracts more than 15,000 viewers. At times, “Abigail” and her older twin brothers, Saifah and Phayu, have also appeared in the frame during the livestreams.

As a newcomer to livestreaming, she may not yet fully understand TikTok’s rules, especially around allowing unlisted products to appear on screen without being pinned to the shopping basket, or allowing Abigail to appear alone on the livestream without a parent or guardian present.

As a result, the livestream may sometimes be cut off. In other cases, the livestream may continue, but the system may suspend the ability to receive gifts instead.

Today, we have compiled the key TikTok LIVE rules for 2026 and what is prohibited, so that new streamers can follow them properly and keep their channels safe.