International departure fee rises today at six Thai airports

SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
International departure fee rises today at six Thai airports

Thailand raises the international departure passenger service charge to 1,120 baht at six major airports, while domestic fees stay unchanged

Thailand has raised the passenger service charge for international departures at six major airports to 1,120 baht per person from June 20.

The increase applies to outbound international passengers and raises the charge by 390 baht, from the previous rate of 730 baht.

International departure fee rises today at six Thai airports

The six airports covered by the new rate are Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai.

The passenger service charge is already included in the price of air tickets, meaning travellers do not need to pay it separately at the airport.

Domestic flights remain unaffected, with the passenger service charge kept at the existing rate of 130 baht per person.

The change marks a sharp rise in the cost applied to international departures from Thailand’s main airports, while domestic travel costs under the passenger service charge remain unchanged.

The Nation Editorial Team

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