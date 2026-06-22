Thai Anti-Graft Watchdog Targets 'Amulet Loophole' to Stop Wealth Laundering

The National Anti-Corruption Commission introduces strict photographic rules for high-value artwork and charms to prevent the laundering of illicit assets.



Thailand’s premier anti-graft agency, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), has moved to plug a notorious legal loophole that has allowed politicians and senior bureaucrats to use rare Buddhist amulets and fine art to launder illicit wealth and fabricate personal assets.

Under stringent new policy directives, political office holders and high-ranking public officials will be legally required to individually itemise every high-value amulet and piece of artwork in their possession.

Crucially, these declarations must now be accompanied by high-resolution photographs to verify their physical existence.

Where the precise market value of an asset cannot be determined, declarants are obligated to state its provenance or provide a realistic price estimate.

If a subsequent audit reveals that the items do not exist or that their valuations have been artificially inflated, officials risk facing prosecution for submitting a false asset declaration—an offence that frequently serves as a gateway to full-scale investigations into "unusual wealth".

The Unregulated Status Symbol

For over two decades, mandatory asset and liability disclosures have served as a critical mechanism for the NACC to monitor the financial integrity of Thailand's ruling class.

This disclosure policy casts a wide net, encompassing elected officials at both national and local levels—ranging from the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers, and MPs to provincial council presidents and mayors.