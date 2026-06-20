DSI widens probe into grey Chinese capital network linked to illegal crypto mining

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has expanded its probe into a grey Chinese capital network allegedly linked to illegal crypto mining and transnational money laundering, with financial flows of more than 10 billion baht per year.

In 2025, the DSI’s Technology and Cyber Crime Bureau dismantled three major networks accused of illegally using electricity for digital currency mining.

Authorities seized more than 6,390 cryptocurrency mining machines and found total damage to the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) of more than 953 million baht.

The case is considered one of the highest-value illegal uses of state utilities in recent years.

Investigators also found evidence allegedly linking some state officials to acts of assistance or facilitation for the offenders.

As a result, the DSI has already forwarded two case files under the authority of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). These involve seven electricity authority officials, one law enforcement officer and 13 investors or alleged accomplices.

The expansion of the investigation from the illegal crypto-mining networks has also led authorities to examine Chinese investment groups believed to play a key role in managing a large financial network in Thailand.

DSI investigators found information and evidence allegedly connected to money laundering from technology-related crimes, including call centre scams and transnational online gambling networks.

An examination of money trails found unusually high levels of financial activity in bank accounts and corporate entities linked to the network.