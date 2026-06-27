Historic Policy Shift as Thailand Unlocks State Rail Network to Private Operators

The State Railway of Thailand publishes its 2026 Network Statement, unlocking unused track capacity for private firms under a milestone transport law.

In a milestone shift for Southeast Asian transport policy, the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) have officially opened the country's railway infrastructure to private sector competition.

The publication of the "2026 Network Statement" marks the first time in Thai history that private firms can access comprehensive network data and apply for track slots to run their own train services.

Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of the DRT, hailed the move as a major turning point for the nation's transport landscape, stating it would diversify public travel options, modernise the logistics sector, and generate fresh revenue for the state.

Maximising underutilised state assets

The legal framework driving this liberalisation is Section 70, Paragraph Two of the Rail Transport Act, B.E. 2568 (2025).

While the Thai government has heavily funded the expansion of dual-track and new railway lines — effectively doubling the network's overall capacity — the state operator, the SRT, has faced capital constraints in procuring enough rolling stock to meet potential demand. Consequently, large windows of track capacity have sat idle outside peak hours.

