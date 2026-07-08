China expects humanoid robot production to pass 100,000 in 2026

He said the expansion of AI use was also adding momentum to China’s pursuit of high-quality development, with the penetration rate of AI applications among industrial enterprises above designated size now exceeding 30%.

Gan added that the National AI Industry Investment Fund was increasing its operations to help attract more social capital into the sector.

Many of the latest developments will be showcased at the 2026 WAIC, which will take place in Shanghai from July 17 to 20 under the theme “AI partnership for a brighter future”.