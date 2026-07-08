China expects humanoid robot production to pass 100,000 in 2026

China’s humanoid robot production is expected to exceed 100,000 units this year, Gan Xiaobin, deputy director of the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said on Tuesday (July 7).
Speaking at a press conference for the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), Gan said the rapid development of artificial intelligence applications and China’s wider AI ecosystem was helping to accelerate growth in the robotics industry.
He said the expansion of AI use was also adding momentum to China’s pursuit of high-quality development, with the penetration rate of AI applications among industrial enterprises above designated size now exceeding 30%.
Gan added that the National AI Industry Investment Fund was increasing its operations to help attract more social capital into the sector.
Many of the latest developments will be showcased at the 2026 WAIC, which will take place in Shanghai from July 17 to 20 under the theme “AI partnership for a brighter future”.
The conference will comprise six major sections, covering forums, exhibitions, innovation incubation and talent exchanges.
More than 1,100 exhibitors have registered for the event, where over 3,000 exhibits are expected to be displayed, including more than 300 products making their global debuts.
Source: China Daily