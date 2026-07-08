Constitutional Court to rule on Thailand’s THB400 billion decree

The Constitutional Court’s ruling on Thursday (July 9, 2026) is emerging as a decisive point for the government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, as the emergency decree authorising the Ministry of Finance to borrow THB400 billion to address the impact of the energy crisis and support the country’s energy transition is brought before the court for a decision on whether it complies with the Constitution.

The ruling is regarded as a major test for the government at a time when the economy continues to face pressure from energy costs, living expenses and the need for long-term investment.

At the same time, the opposition has raised a key question over whether the use of an emergency borrowing decree meets the constitutional requirement of being “emergency, necessary and urgent” under Section 172, paragraph one.

The case began when 133 members of the House of Representatives signed a submission to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, seeking referral to the Constitutional Court for a ruling.

The court found that the case involved a question of law and that there was sufficient evidence for consideration.

It therefore ended the inquiry process and scheduled oral statements, deliberation and a vote for 9am on Thursday.