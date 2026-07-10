DNP and Nara institute develop AI guide for buried palace ruins

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP) and the Nara National Research Institute for Cultural Properties have agreed to jointly develop a next-generation museum experience that uses digital technology to bring archaeological heritage to life.

The research partnership, signed on Friday (July 10), will initially focus on demonstration tests for an interactive artificial intelligence guide at the ancient Heijo Palace site in Nara Prefecture.

The service is scheduled to be introduced in 2028, marking 30 years since the Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara, including the palace site, were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.