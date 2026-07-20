Phuket launches operation to reclaim Nui Beach forest

Totawat said some structures had previously been removed because they had deteriorated after standing for several years, not because Singha had admitted encroachment.

He warned that Singha could pursue legal action against every official involved if the demolition proceeded.

Forest Department cites Section 25

A Royal Forest Department legal officer said the demolition was being carried out under Section 25 of the National Reserved Forest Act.

The officer maintained that the administrative order had become final and that the environment minister had instructed the department to remove unauthorised buildings from the national forest reserve.

Officials could continue enforcing the order unless the Administrative Court issued a suspension, the officer added.

A request for an emergency hearing would not automatically halt the operation.

Should the court later find that officials had acted unlawfully, those affected would retain the right to pursue legal action.

The Forest Department said it was proceeding on the basis of documentary evidence, including the cancellation of a Nor Sor 3 certificate of use covering the land.

According to officials, the certificate was issued on July 9, 1984, and later marked as revoked following a Supreme Court ruling dated June 27, 2014.

The department argued that once the document had been revoked, the land reverted to its original status as part of the national forest reserve, regardless of any subsequent transfer.

Authorities therefore considered Section 25 enforcement necessary.

Earlier official reporting said the site had been seized by authorities in 2018 and that lower courts had already ruled on offences under forest, land and environmental legislation, although related proceedings had continued through other courts.

Officials insist action is lawful

Pol Maj Gen Nantachat Supamongkol, an assistant minister attached to the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, insisted that officials had entered the site under lawful authority.

He said any challenge by Singha should proceed through the courts, while authorities remained convinced that the site involved forest encroachment.

Officials then moved into the area with demolition equipment and began removing the 50 structures, including a large house and several smaller shelters.

Authorities said the affected area covered about 18 rai and estimated its economic value at almost 2 billion baht.

Suchart declares ‘Phuket model’

Suchart said the government’s efforts would not be limited to Phuket, although the island represented one of the most difficult places to enforce land laws.

“We must deal with the most difficult case first before moving to other provinces,” he explained, describing the operation as a “Phuket model”.

Suchart valued the 18-rai Nui Beach site at about 100 million baht per rai, putting the land’s estimated value at close to 2 billion baht before any investment or commercial development.

He said all 50 structures were linked to a single investor rather than several separate groups.

The minister questioned how one individual could have exercised such extensive control over the area and profited from it for years.

He said the case would also be forwarded to the Anti-Money Laundering Office for examination of possible asset seizure or freezing.

Any revenue improperly obtained from the land should be recovered for the state, he argued.

Emergency court petition does not stop operation

Addressing Singha’s emergency petition seeking court protection, Suchart said he was entitled to exercise his legal rights.

However, Royal Forest Department officials were also required to enforce Section 25, he added.

Failing to act could expose officials to accusations of neglecting their duties.

“If I were worried, I would not be here,” Suchart said.

He claimed the investor had believed no one would dare act against him, while insisting that the government had the authority and political backing to reclaim the land.

Suchart referred to allegations that visitors had been charged 300 baht to access the area and questioned how much money had been collected over the years.

He maintained that the prime minister had supported the operation and had repeatedly asked whether the structures had been removed.

The broader campaign followed a May inspection during which Suchart ordered officials to accelerate the return of the public area and declared that no private party had the right to close a beach or collect a passage fee.

Special unit to guard reclaimed land

Suchart said a special task force would remain stationed at Nui Beach to secure the site and prevent renewed occupation.

Authorities had previously removed structures from the area in 2019, he noted, but the absence of a permanent enforcement presence had allowed the investor to return.

The minister also responded to claims that members of the group had previously fired weapons to drive fishing boats away from the area.

He said the government had instructed his team to act and that ministers would have failed in their duties if they could not recover state land for the public.

“If we cannot carry out the order and reclaim land belonging to the state, the country and the people from investors or encroachers, how could we face the public?” he asked.

Hundreds of Phuket sites face scrutiny

Suchart said at least 300 other locations in Phuket still required examination for possible forest encroachment.

He added that more than 10 sites allegedly involved unauthorised construction and the collection of money from visitors.

Some operators had already begun removing structures voluntarily because they were concerned about losing their property during state-led demolitions.

Once the land has been secured, the ministry plans to establish a recreational forest covering 540 rai in Phuket.

The Nui Beach area will be rehabilitated after the demolition, with officials intending to restore its natural condition and develop it as a recreational forest and ecotourism destination.

The ministry said the objective was to ensure that members of the public could access and benefit from natural resources sustainably.