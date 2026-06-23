Phuket beach encroachments face July demolition





Nui Beach first in line for action

Suchart said Nui Beach would be among the first areas where enforcement action would proceed after the posted notices complete the required legal period.

The ministry is also preparing action in other disputed coastal areas, including Freedom Beach and other beaches in Phuket.

He said some of these cases fall under the responsibility of the Royal Forest Department, while others will be handled by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The minister said the government’s approach was to enforce the law across all relevant areas rather than focus on one beach or one group of operators.

Sirinat hotels face title deed scrutiny

Suchart said further action would also be taken in Sirinat National Park, where several hotels were found to have allegedly encroached on protected land.

However, he said the legal process in these cases requires additional coordination with the Interior Ministry and the Department of Lands because some disputed plots are covered by title deeds.

According to Suchart, court rulings have already found that some land documents were improperly used, including cases involving Sor Kor 1 land-occupation documents that were allegedly applied to land where they did not lawfully belong.

He said he was compiling Supreme Court rulings together with the relevant title deed numbers before submitting them to the Department of Lands for revocation proceedings.