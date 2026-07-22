Hanoi exhibition traces 50 years of Thailand–Vietnam relations

Photographs of two recent leadership visits will be shown alongside records from the beginning of diplomatic ties in a Hanoi exhibition marking 50 years of Thailand–Vietnam relations.

“Diplomatic Lens: 50 Years of Thailand–Vietnam Relations” is being organised by the Thai Embassy in Hanoi and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

It will open at 10am on Friday (July 24) at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum and continue until July 30.

The latest events represented in the exhibition include Party General Secretary and President To Lam’s visit to Thailand in late May and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Vietnam in June.

Both are presented as opening further opportunities for cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.