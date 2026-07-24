Four arrested over fake paternity; 1,483 records face checks

Thai authorities have arrested a Chinese couple and two Thai men and are reviewing records linked to 1,483 children in Bangkok as they expand an investigation into alleged false paternity registrations used to obtain Thai nationality.

The four suspects were detained during raids at two locations on July 24, including a luxury home in the Meng Chai area off Pracha Uthit Road.

Police said the Chinese couple were the biological parents of two children, while the Thai suspects allegedly allowed their identities to be recorded as the fathers. The children were found to hold passports from two countries.

The suspects were taken to Huai Khwang Police Station and charged with jointly making false statements to officials, using false official documents and corrupting civil-registration records to obtain Thai nationality unlawfully.

Police said all four admitted the alleged offences during questioning.





Database anomalies lead to investigation

The Department of Provincial Administration began investigating after finding irregularities in the civil-registration database, particularly birth records listing Chinese women as mothers and Thai nationals as fathers.

Officials said deeper checks found evidence that the names of Thai men had been used to acknowledge paternity even though the biological fathers were foreign nationals without Thai citizenship.

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nualma said officers had identified records linked to 1,483 children in Bangkok for further examination.