NBTC unveils bold plan to untangle Bangkok’s cables

The initiative, aimed at enhancing safety and the city’s aesthetics, includes organising cables in 151 routes covering 440.21 kilometres and putting cables underground in 32 routes spanning over 67km. NBTC expects the project to be completed within this year.

Even though the overhanging mess of cables has become Bangkok’s identity, it has long been a source of inconvenience and hazard to residents. Accidents and fires are not uncommon, with the latest tragedy being a man falling to his death down an electrical cable manhole in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area.

The responsibility of managing this mess of cables falls upon several key agencies, including NBTC, which oversees the broadcasting and telecommunications sector, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

While the traditional method of laying cables across poles is inexpensive, the transition to underground installations presents challenges, especially for private sector entities. To address these hurdles, NBTC and MEA are working together to streamline the process, contingent on the removal of existing electrical poles. Unused cables will be identified and removed, while new stringent regulations will be put in place requiring prior approval for new installations.

Additionally, National Telecom Public Company Ltd (NT) will spearhead a “Single Last Mile” project, in which all communication cables will be consolidated under one network.