Kuala Lumpur ranked Southeast Asia's second-best city by Oxford Economics

The latest list places the city at the 135th spot out of 1,000 cities globally, with Singapore leading the region at 42nd in the index. Other key cities in Southeast Asia mentioned include Bangkok, Thailand at 192nd, followed by Manila, Philippines at 256th and Jakarta, Indonesia at 284th.

Globally, New York, United States claims the top spot in the index, with London, United Kingdom and San Jose, United States trailing behind, reported Sinar Harian.

Oxford Economics stated that the Global Cities Index encompasses 1,000 major cities across 163 countries. The index comprises five categories: economy, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance, aggregated to create an overall score for each city.

From an economic standpoint, Kuala Lumpur is ranked 106th based on the size, structure, and growth of the city's economy, examining past performance and future potential.

In terms of human resources, assessing the educational climate and business environment in line with demographic trends, Kuala Lumpur impressively stands at 21st position.

The index shows Kuala Lumpur at 391st for quality of life, considering the benefits of living in each city and the well-being of its residents, including financial well-being, health outcomes, and access to facilities.