To Lam elected Vietnam president, pledges centennial development goal

Vietnam's National Assembly on Wednesday morning elected To Lam, 67, to become the President of Vietnam for the 2021-26 term, during its ongoing 7th plenary session of the 15th tenure.

NA Secretary General Bui Van Cuong presented the draft resolution of the NA to elect To Lam, a member of the Politburo and Minister of Public Security and deputy to the 15th NA, as President.

With 472 out of 473 deputies present in favour, the NA adopted the resolution to elect him as head of State.

During the swearing-in ceremony, newly elected President To Lam took the oath: "Under the sacred red flag with a golden star of the Fatherland, before the National Assembly and the entire electorate of the nation, I – President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam – solemnly swear: To remain loyal to the Fatherland, the people, and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and to strive and make every effort to fulfil the duties entrusted by the Party, the State and the people."

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man affirmed that the National Assembly acknowledges President To Lam's oath.