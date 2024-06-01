Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks Asian support in Singapore

After his arrival, Zelensky wrote in a social media post on X that “global security is impossible when the world’s largest country disregards recognised borders, international law, and the UN Charter, resorts to hunger, darkness, and nuclear blackmail”, referring to Russia.

He added that restoring just peace for Ukraine and ensuring global food and nuclear security will be the aims of the global peace summit in Switzerland. “And this is why the Asia-Pacific voice must be heard there,” he wrote.

During his time in Singapore, Zelensky said, he would meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Singaporean investors.

A US defence official said that Mr Austin will “discuss the current battlefield situation in Ukraine and... underscore US commitment to ensuring Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression”.

Zelensky’s attendance at the 2024 edition of Asia’s premier security conference comes as security assistance for his country is expected to be one of the key issues discussed at the security summit.

Reports of Zelensky’s possible attendance at the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue surfaced on May 31, the first day of the three-day forum.

He last spoke at the Dialogue remotely in 2022, when he appeared via videoconference wearing a black T-shirt bearing an illustration designed by a Singaporean teenager of a girl spray-painting the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag.

Organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the annual Shangri-La Dialogue is attended by defence ministers from around the world, including Austin and Adm Dong.

There has been no Russian delegation at the Singapore security meetings since 2022.

Michelle Ng

Yew Lun Tian

The Straits Times

Asia News Network