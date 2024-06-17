Russian President Putin to visit Vietnam on June 19-20

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Vietnam from June 19-20 at the invitation of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, the foreign ministry announced on Monday.
The Democratic Republic of Vietnam and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) officially established diplomatic relations on January 30, 1950.
On June 16, 1994, Vietnam and the Russian Federation signed the 'Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations between the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Russian Federation', laying the foundation and legal basis for their relationship in a new stage of development.
On March 1, 2001, Vietnam and the Russian Federation signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership.
Eleven years later, on July 27, 2012, the two countries issued a Joint Declaration on further strengthening the Comprehensive Partnership.
On November 30, 2021, Vietnam and Russia issued a Joint Declaration on the Vision for a Strategic Partnership until 2030.