MRC members see 61 projects along the Mekong River and its tributaries

While Cambodia is set to break ground on the Funan Techo Canal in less than two months, Vietnam has raised concerns about its water usage and environmental impacts, with some critics linking it to geopolitical issues. However, the government has allayed these concerns.

Kin Phea, president of the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations, said Vietnam should not be worried because Cambodia has few projects compared to Laos and Vietnam itself. He added that the canal is located on a tributary of the Mekong only.

He stated that Cambodia has the sovereignty to undertake projects within its territory and that this venture will enhance the country’s political and logistical independence.

Phea added that Cambodia has never hindered project development in the other three MRC countries.

"So I think Vietnam should not be too worried. There should be enthusiasm that Cambodia can develop into an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050. This economic potential will have a positive effect on neighbouring countries,” he said.

The 180-kilometre canal, worth $1.7 billion, is scheduled to open on August 5, with 51 per cent of financing coming from local investors.

Niem Chheng

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network