Myanmar-Thai border closure strands trucks, stalls trade in Phayar Thonezu

Traders await news on when the gates will reopen, with uncertainty prevailing on both sides of the border.
The closure, initiated by Myanmar and reciprocated by Thailand, has halted all vehicular traffic, leaving traders and drivers in limbo. Despite the shutdown, reports indicate sporadic small-scale transport of goods through unofficial channels.
An official from the Phayar Thonezu District Development Office has hinted at a potential reopening announcement on June 23, offering a glimmer of hope to those reliant on cross-border trade. However, challenges persist with local roads, including flooded bridges along routes like Phayar Thonezu-Kyarinseikgyi-Mudon, prolonging travel times by up to three days.
22 illegal border trade gates, including the Phayar Thonezu a border gate on the Thai-Myanmar border, have been opened in consultation with the Thai-Myanmar regional authorities. But depending on the situation, opening and closing of border gates take place, it is reported.
The border trade gates that have been officially opened are Tachilek - Mae Sai, Myawaddy - Mae Sot, Htikhee- Nantphuyaw and Kawthaung-Ranong. People can travel using passports or temporary border passes, it is reported.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network