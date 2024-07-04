Myanmar: Aid groups find 60 bodies in Kyaukme amid clashes

THURSDAY, JULY 04, 2024

Local aid groups in the conflict-torn town of Kyaukme have made a grim discovery. Approximately 60 bodies, dressed in civilian clothing, were found amidst the ongoing clashes between the Tatmadaw and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA). 

According to the Nant Gone Shan local social organization, these bodies had to be cremated. The victims included at least six children, with the rest being middle-aged individuals.

The tragic incident occurred when a shell struck a house where children were eating mangoes. All six children lost their lives on the spot. 

Currently, the intensity of the shooting has decreased near Kyaukme, but only 10% of the local population remains in the town. The majority—90 out of 100 people—have fled to safer areas.

Despite the absence of food shortages in Kyaukme Township, the ongoing fighting poses significant challenges. 

Additionally, there is a fuel shortage exacerbating the situation. The Nant Gone Shan local social organization faces limitations in carrying out rescue activities due to the lack of available doctors.

