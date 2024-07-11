Laos military practices use of armoured vehicles ahead of ASEAN Summit

The instruction was based on guidance from the National Steering Committee in charge of preparations for the ASEAN Summit and recommendations made by the national defence sub-committee on peacekeeping and security training.
Military personnel have practised using two types of light-armoured vehicles, learning how to drive them safely on crowded roads.
The practice also fulfils the government’s international obligations concerning security and the protection of leaders and other foreign guests attending the ASEAN Summit in October.
Training sessions will occur periodically from July 8 until the close of the ASEAN Summit.
The details of the training will be kept secret but armoured vehicles will appear on city streets during the day and night.
