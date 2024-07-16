Indonesian thorny challenge: Aiming for US$8 billion durian export

Durian, hailed by enthusiasts as the “king of fruit”, has become a focal point in diplomatic engagements between China and Southeast Asian countries as Beijing pledged to import more fruit from the region to cement its influence amid an intensifying rivalry with the United States in the bloc.

Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said Indonesia could potentially earn up to US$8bil by exporting durians to China, banking on a demand surge in the country.

Beijing imported US$6.7bil worth of durian last year, a jump of 318% from 2019, United Nations Commodity Trade Statistics Database (UN Comtrade) data shows.

At the same time, Beijing has been crowned the largest importer of durian, contributing to 95% of the world’s imports, equivalent to 740,000 tonnes between 2020 and 2022, according to a UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report in 2023.

After he visited China at the end of June, Luhut mentioned plans to collaborate with China to boost Indonesia’s capacity to export the pungent fruit, targeting existing durian-producing regions, from Central Sulawesi to food estates in Fakfak, West Papua, to make them large-scale durian plantations.

China is Indonesia’s largest trading partner with Beijing comprising the largest share of Jakarta’s export market, and shipments largely consisting of mineral resources and metal ore, among other major commodities.