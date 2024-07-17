Bangkok hotel deaths: We couldn’t accept our son's death in Thailand, says mother

He left on July 12 and was scheduled to return on July 14, but told his father that he would be back on July 15 instead as he still had work to do, according to VnExpress.

That was his last contact with his family.

Phu, from the coastal city of Da Nang, had worked with various celebrities and beauty queens after spending almost 20 years in the beauty industry.

Thai police on July 17 said they found poison in the cups in the room where the bodies were found.

“We found cyanide in the teacups, all six cups we found cyanide,” Trirong Phiwpan, commander of the Thai police evidence office, told a press conference, according to Reuters. “After staff brought teacups and two hot water bottles, milk and teapots... one of the six introduced cyanide.”

The results of an autopsy were expected within the next day, the police added.

The police have assumed that the victims were dead for about 24 hours before they were discovered.

While initial news reports had mentioned a shooting, Thai police ruled this out as a cause of death. They also ruled out robbery and a fight as possible motives for the poisoning.

According to Thailand’s Khaosod English news outlet, Major-General Theeradej Thumsuthee, chief investigator of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said one of the victims had poisoned the others, likely due to debt issues.

On July 17, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the US Federal Bureau of Investigation had joined the Thai authorities in the investigation into the six deaths.

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

Asia News Network