Xi Jinping Boulevard in Cambodia set for official opening

The ceremony will occur at the Win-Win Boulevard roundabout south of the National Road 4 flyover in the Choam Chao II commune’s Chompou Voan II village, in Phnom Penh’s Por Senchey district.

The Phnom Penh administration announced that traffic will be temporarily diverted during the event, with private vehicles unable to cross the section of Xi Jinping Boulevard from the intersection with National Road 4 to the southern roundabout of the National Road 4 flyover.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 5 am until the ceremony is concluded.