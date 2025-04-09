Hat Yai gold shop robber has long criminal record in Thailand and Malaysia: Police

A 61-year-old Malaysian man, who escaped with 7 million baht worth of gold necklaces in a robbery at a Hat Yai gold shop on Tuesday, has a long criminal history as both a robber and contract killer, police said on Wednesday.
A police officer from Provincial Police Region 9 identified the suspect as Yee Bun Long, a Malaysian national recently released from prison. He had previously been convicted for robbing gold necklaces worth 2.3 million baht from the Thai Yindee Gold Shop in Hat Yai on 6 January 2017.
That shop, Yingdee 2, is located directly opposite the Thai Udom 2 Gold Shop, which Yee targeted in this latest heist.
Yee was arrested for the 2017 robbery on 24 January 2017 and imprisoned until his release approximately 18 months ago.
The same police source revealed that Yee is also suspected of murdering two Thai brothers, Montree Saekung and Srirat Saekung, at a rented house in Tambon Koh Yor, Songkhla’s Muang district, on 22 May 2014.
In Malaysia, Yee is reportedly wanted for robbing a gold shop in Butterworth, Seberang Perai, in the state of Penang, around 20 years ago. He allegedly made off with 50 million baht worth of gold in that incident before fleeing to Thailand.
According to the police source, Yee is also wanted in Malaysia for allegedly working as a contract killer, with approximately ten victims linked to his name.
After fleeing to Thailand, Yee reportedly purchased a fake Thai ID card in Chiang Mai’s Chai Prakan district for 250,000 baht, assuming the identity of “Anucha Saeyow”, a supposed hill tribe member.
Police say he is known by several aliases, including "Ahia Sinkao" and "Ahu Phra".
Following Tuesday's high-profile gold robbery, Provincial Police Region 9 has announced a 100,000 baht reward for any information leading to Yee Bun Long’s arrest.