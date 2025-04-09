Hat Yai gold shop robber has long criminal record in Thailand and Malaysia: Police

That shop, Yingdee 2, is located directly opposite the Thai Udom 2 Gold Shop, which Yee targeted in this latest heist.

Yee was arrested for the 2017 robbery on 24 January 2017 and imprisoned until his release approximately 18 months ago.

Suspected in Double Murder and High-Profile Malaysian Robbery

The same police source revealed that Yee is also suspected of murdering two Thai brothers, Montree Saekung and Srirat Saekung, at a rented house in Tambon Koh Yor, Songkhla’s Muang district, on 22 May 2014.

In Malaysia, Yee is reportedly wanted for robbing a gold shop in Butterworth, Seberang Perai, in the state of Penang, around 20 years ago. He allegedly made off with 50 million baht worth of gold in that incident before fleeing to Thailand.