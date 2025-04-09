PM insists Entertainment Complex Bill will not turn Thailand into a casino city, slams political manipulation

Paetongtarn emphasized that the bill would create new economic opportunities, generate more employment, and increase skills development. She also urged senior government officials to communicate the bill's true intention to their subordinates and communities.

“Each complex will feature several hotels and restaurants, creating jobs for thousands of people. This will help boost the local economy, while the profits from the casino will be used to repay the investment costs,” said the PM.

On Tuesday, Paetongtarn announced that the deliberation of the Entertainment Complex Bill would be postponed until the next parliamentary session, as there are more pressing matters that require immediate attention, including the earthquake and relief efforts for the disaster victims, as well as the US tariff hike.

Regarding the recent earthquake, which has had a widespread impact on several areas of Thailand, including Bangkok, the PM stated that the government would focus on rebuilding public and tourist confidence, as well as providing relief and compensation to earthquake victims.

Additionally, during the Songkran Festival, efforts will be made to further enhance confidence in tourism, which plays a key role in driving the country's economy, she added.