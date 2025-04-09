Senate panel finds 3 suspected nominees of CREC No. 10 hold shares in 11 other firms

The DSI launched an investigation into CREC No. 10 after the collapse of a building under construction in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on 28 March, when a magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck Myanmar. The collapsed building, belonging to the State Audit Office, was being built by a joint venture between Italian-Thai Development and CREC No. 10.

Nominee Practice Under Scrutiny

Ekkachai said the subpanel found that the three Thai nationals in question were not financially capable of being major shareholders, yet together held 51% of shares in CREC No. 10—raising suspicions of nominee practices in violation of Thai law.

“We further checked and found the three Thais hold shares in 11 other firms,” Ekkachai added.

He also revealed that other Chinese firms using the same three nominees as major shareholders included: