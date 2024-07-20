Strengthening Thai-Malaysian trade and investment ties

In his keynote address, Malaysian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand, Jojie Samuel invited Thai industries to strengthen bilateral trade with Malaysia, towards achieving the two countries’ shared goal of USD 30 billion in total trade by 2027.

Both countries have committed to this target, highlighting compelling reasons for Thai businesses to participate in MCS 2024. “This ambitious target reflects our strong commitment to expanding economic cooperation and exploring new investment opportunities between our two countries,” remarked the Ambassador.

Emphasising the robust bilateral trade relations between Malaysia and Thailand, he said Thailand is Malaysia's fourth-largest global trading partner and its second-largest within ASEAN, while Malaysia is Thailand’s largest trading partner within ASEAN.

This mutual reliance reflects significant economic ties and opportunities for deeper collaboration.

“From 2017 to 2023, Malaysia and Thailand maintained robust bilateral trade relations, averaging US$ 24.73 billion annually. Despite a slight decrease in 2023 due to global trade slowdowns, Malaysia remained Thailand’s leading ASEAN trading partner,” he added.

“For January to May 2024, total trade between Malaysia and Thailand reached US$ 9.76 billion (RM 46.16 billion), with exports valued at US$ 5.02 billion (RM 23.74 billion) and imports at US$ 4.74 billion (RM 22.42 billion),” Jojie noted.

The Ambassador also highlighted Malaysia’s export strengths in products essential to Thailand, including electrical components, healthcare goods, and halal products, catering to Thailand’s sizable Muslim population.

“The summit aligns with our vision of a prosperous ASEAN region interconnected through robust trade and investment. It provides a powerful platform that enhances opportunities for businesses across the region,” he affirmed.

He also stressed Thailand’s crucial role in driving regional collaboration and economic growth. “As founding members of ASEAN, Malaysia and Thailand have consistently collaborated to drive regional economic growth, integration, and stability. Together, we can build on ASEAN’s achievements, fostering resilient economies, competitive businesses, and a united region.”

The MCS 2024 networking series in Bangkok was attended by 200 guests from the public and private sectors. Speakers at the event included Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce Honourary Chairman Yeap Swee Chuan and AirAsia.