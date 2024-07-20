Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand continues citizen protection measures

The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on July 19 supported family members of those who died in the Bangkok hotel incident to receive their personal belongings handed over by Thai police, and continued to provide them with guidance on relevant consulate procedures.
It has also sent detailed information to domestic authorities and asked for support in the procedures for the import of the bodies, scheduled for July 20 and 21. The office will continue to closely follow the incident coordinate with relevant authorities, and take subsequent and necessary citizen protection measures.
Earlier, on July 19 morning, Ambassador Pham Viet Hung received Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thailand-Viet Nam Friendship Association, who came to express condolences on the incident.
On July 16, six people, four of them Vietnamese together with two other US citizens of Vietnamese origin, were found dead at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Pathum Wan District of Bangkok, Thailand. Medics at the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital of Thailand on July 17 confirmed that the six died of cyanide poisoning.
