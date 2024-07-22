In Myawaddy, Thai baht hits record high; Thai product prices double

In Myanmar’s Myawaddy City, the price of the Thai baht has risen to a record high, the price of Thai products has more than doubled, and the flow of goods across the border has been delayed due to road difficulties.

A trader said that there is no change in buying with Thai money, but the Myanmar kyat is bought only after the baht has been exchanged.

According to a border trader, edible oils, drinks, cement and building materials, and consumer goods are being imported to the local market through the Myawaddy border.