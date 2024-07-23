Myanmar’s army leader named acting president to renew state of emergency

The announcement of the declaration naming Min Aung Hlaing to replace Myint Swe came four days after his predecessor was publicly reported to be ailing.

It came about a week before the procedures had to be carried out to renew the state of emergency the military originally declared after it seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The announcement of the new appointment, broadcast on state-run MRTV television, said Min Aung Hlaing received an official letter from the acting president’s office on Monday, authorizing him to carry out the duties of the acting president to deal as needed with matters related to the National Defense and Security Council while Myint Swe is absent on medical leave.