Myanmar military, ethnic armed group claim control of regional headquarters

Fighting has rocked the town of Lashio, home to the military’s north-eastern command, since July 3, when an alliance of ethnic armed groups renewed an offensive against military troops.

Local media run by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) reported that the group “fully captured the headquarters of the Northeast Military command in Lashio” on the morning of July 25 and also captured Lashio town, home to some 150,000 people.

MNDAA spokesman Li Jiawen said the group’s fighters had captured Lashio, without giving further details.

But military spokesman Zaw Min Tun told reporters the claim was “not true”. “The insurgents infiltrated the outskirts of Lashio so (the security forces) have been following and clearing them,” he said, without giving details.

The north-eastern command is located in the north of Lashio.

A video uploaded to social media claiming to have been shot in Lashio on the morning of July 25 showed deserted streets with no soldiers in sight. AFP reporters have geolocated the video to a site in the town around 2km from the command.