Alien fish species invading Malaysian ecosystem

In response, Selangor Fisheries Department director Noraisyah Abu Bakar said whether the bounty was 50sen, RM1 or RM2 per fish, she fully supported the initiative to reduce the number of alien fishes within Klang Valley rivers.

Rehabilitating rivers

Noraisyah said it was important for people to consult with the department before releasing fish into waterways.

“No one is allowed to release any alien fish into rivers as this could damage our rivers’ ecosystem,” she explained.

She was unhappy to learn that Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) had released nearly 400kg of Chao Praya catfish, an invasive species, into a river on June 29.

“The Fisheries Department is currently refining the state’s river fisheries regulations to allow for action to be taken.

“These rules will provide a detailed framework under the authority of the Fisheries Act 1985 (Act 317).”

Noraisyah said the draft proposed licensing of fishing activities (river fisheries), listing prohibited fishing equipment, prohibition of fish releases (both native and alien fishes) without permission, establishment of resource management areas and the prohibition of capturing protected fish species.

The rules, she added, were aimed at regulating fishing activities in public inland waters and ensuring the sustainability of inland fisheries resources, particularly native fish species.

“It will help with the monitoring of fishing activities through licensing, reporting of catches and providing government support (if available) to genuine anglers,” she said, adding that it included implementing conservation activities and controlling the release of fish into public inland waters.

She said the department monitored aquarium shops and enforced regulations there.

“We will take action against a shopowner for having any foreign fish without a permit.

“We can take action under the Fisheries Act 1985 which prohibits imports and we have made some arrests,” said Noraisyah.

Every year, the department conducts an inventory programme to collect data on specific rivers depending on their allocation.

“The data can assess the condition of the river, determining whether it is still healthy based on the presence of native fish or if it has been overtaken by invasive fish.

“This will help us decide what is necessary and if needed, we will remove the invasive fish or release native fishes into a river.

“Additionally, we will collaborate with NGOs (such as Ikan Bandaraya Hunters and River Monster Hunters) on programmes and run periodic campaigns on social media,” she added.

Noraisyah said riverbanks and bunds at Sungai Langat and Sungai Klang had also been damaged by invasive fish, which could grow up to 50cm.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Faculty of Science Biology Department lecturer Prof Dr Mohammad Noor Amal Azmai said the invasive fish had a habit of burrowing into the ground, riverbanks or ponds.

“These burrows, which can be several feet deep, act as nests and mating places for the fish. They can weaken riverbanks or ponds.

“Fish farmers also dislike their presence because they dig up the pond, causing pond banks to collapse and this results in losses for the farmers.”

According to Prof Mohammad, a single female ikan bandaraya could produce from 1,200 to 12,000 eggs at one time.

He said if the country wanted to preserve its aquatic heritage, then a collaboration between the government, NGOs and the public was needed to accomplish this goal.

He added that the government and farmers should also promote local fish for ornamental and recreational purposes as well as aquaculture and reduce dependency on alien fish.

StarMetro reached out to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to find out about the extent of the damage done by ikan bandaraya to riverbanks, but it was unable to respond by press time.

A Fisheries Department researcher, when approached, said studies had not been conducted following discussions with DID.

When asked about riverbank erosion studies, Noraisyah said such a task was under the purview of DID.

Megat Syahar

The Star

Asia News Network