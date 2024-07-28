Myanmar NSA meets Thai, Sri Lankan counterparts on security cooperation

National Security Adviser, Ministry (1) of Office of the Chairman of the State Administration Council, Union Minister Admiral Moe Aung separately received General Kamal Gunaratne (Retired), the Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka and H.E. Mr Ruchakorn NAPAPORNPIPAT PIPAT from Thailand, who are the national security chiefs and coming to Myanmar to attend the fourth meeting of BIMSTAC national security chiefs held in Nay Pyi Taw on July 26.
During the meeting, they frankly exchanged views on the situation that will solve challenges that the countries are experiencing through cooperation between the countries on the security of the region, the current status of Myanmar’s political development and preparations for the successful holding of a free and fair multiparty democratic general election.
Deputy Minister Major General Khun Thant Zaw Htoo and officials of the ministry attended the meeting.
Admiral Moe Aung was treated with a dinner to security chiefs from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, Chief Secretary of the BIMSTAC and their wives at MGallery Hotel in Nay Pyi Taw.
The dinner was attended by India's H.E. Shri Ajit Doval, Ambassador Abdul Motaleb Sarker of Bangladesh, Mr Sonam Wangyel from Bhutan, Nepal's H.E. Mr Harishchandra Ghimire, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retired) from Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr Ruchakorn NAPAPORNPIPAT from Thailand, BIMSTAC Secretary General H.E. Mr. Indra Mani Pandey and their wives, Deputy Ministers and their wives who are members of the steering committee for the successful holding of the fourth BIMSTAC National Security Chiefs Meeting and Members of the working committee.
