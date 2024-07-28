Myanmar NSA meets Thai, Sri Lankan counterparts on security cooperation

During the meeting, they frankly exchanged views on the situation that will solve challenges that the countries are experiencing through cooperation between the countries on the security of the region, the current status of Myanmar’s political development and preparations for the successful holding of a free and fair multiparty democratic general election.

Deputy Minister Major General Khun Thant Zaw Htoo and officials of the ministry attended the meeting.

Admiral Moe Aung was treated with a dinner to security chiefs from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, Chief Secretary of the BIMSTAC and their wives at MGallery Hotel in Nay Pyi Taw.