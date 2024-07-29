Indonesian President Jokowi tries out palace in proposed new capital

Widodo, more popularly known as Jokowi, has been rushing to complete as much of the new capital as possible before he steps down in October, despite Nusantara facing multiple construction delays, a lack of foreign investment, and managerial and land issues.

“This is a big job. It can take 10, 15, 20 years,” Widodo told reporters outside the new Garuda Palace on July 29. “This is not a job that takes one or two years.”

The dramatic bird-shaped palace, which features 4,650 blades that make up the eagle’s wings, is the centrepiece of the new capital.

The President admitted that he did not sleep well on his first night, but said that water, electricity and the internet, which had delayed his initial planned move in July, were now available.

He did not specify how long he planned to work there.

Carved out of jungle on the tropical island of Borneo, the US$32 billion (S$43 billion) infrastructure project is located about 1,200km from the current capital, Jakarta.