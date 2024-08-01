Over 100,000 Myanmar workers arrested in Thailand's crackdown

During this period, a total of 147,726 undocumented migrant workers were apprehended. The crackdown involved inspections by the Thai Employment Department, the Department of Immigration, and the police, focusing on restaurants and industries in Bangkok.
Of the arrested workers, 110,130 were from Myanmar, 22,999 from Cambodia, 9,675 from Laos, 104 from Vietnam, and 4,818 from other countries. Legal actions have been taken against 658 Myanmar workers, 147 Lao workers, 141 Cambodian workers, 21 Vietnamese workers, and 70 workers from other nations.
Undocumented workers found in violation of work permit regulations face fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht, deportation, and a two-year suspension of their work permit.
Employers hiring workers without proper permits are subject to fines of 10,000 to 100,000 baht per worker. Repeat offenders risk imprisonment for up to one year, additional fines of 50,000 to 200,000 baht, and a three-year ban on hiring migrant workers.
