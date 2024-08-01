Over 100,000 Myanmar workers arrested in Thailand's crackdown

Of the arrested workers, 110,130 were from Myanmar, 22,999 from Cambodia, 9,675 from Laos, 104 from Vietnam, and 4,818 from other countries. Legal actions have been taken against 658 Myanmar workers, 147 Lao workers, 141 Cambodian workers, 21 Vietnamese workers, and 70 workers from other nations.

Undocumented workers found in violation of work permit regulations face fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht, deportation, and a two-year suspension of their work permit.