Southeast Asia weaving tradition, A lesson from Thailand and Indonesia

Mala and both of her communities understand that increasing interest means that there will be a point where their tenun product is going to be at risk of becoming mass-produced, reducing the cultural and conservation value. To ensure that the tenons are produced with that value, the community still uses natural dyes derived from their forest, while the threads are factory-made due to the loss of cotton plants in the area. They also ensure that each tenon is made according to their custom and that certain sacred patterns, which require rituals, remain part of their culture and are not sold to customers.

They also use 'adopting' rather than 'purchasing' the fabric, emphasizing the unique relationship between the weavers and the people who decided to adopt the product. This approach fosters a sense of connection and responsibility, as the adopter becomes the custodian of the Iban culture for years to come.

Weaving the conservation value

Apart from the weaving process, Mala and her community provide access to those who want to learn more about weaving and the Iban tradition, especially their relationship with nature. They create tours designed for the public to learn comprehensively about the fabric, the culture, the environment, and the people who weave it. Mala believes participating in these tours gives individuals a deeper appreciation for the Iban community's conservation efforts.

However, the community faces certain limitations, including in weaving and raising awareness about their effort; that is why there is a multi-sectoral effort by the local, national, and non-profit sectors to increase visibility and encourage more Iban women to weave. The effort has provided avenues for the community to showcase their tenure at the local and international levels, raising awareness about the tenon and the effort conducted by the community.

This is important because while the tenun has been an Indonesian tradition, it has had its ups and downs; however, these efforts to raise awareness about Tenun have made it possible for more people to appreciate this piece of art.

Impact on economy and well-being

By creating this activity, Mala and her community have also generated alternative income and empowered young Iban women to take weaving or organizing tours as their full-time jobs. For the men of Iban, this is not only providing an alternative livelihood but also improving their way of life since they do have an alternative to working at plantations.

To ensure the community benefits, each of the revenues will be divided among the community members to ensure that everyone benefits from the weaving. For now, the tenun that Mala and her community produced costs IDR 3,000,000 and can go up to 10,000,000 (300 to 700 USD).

"We hope that our efforts and the results can be useful for communities, both our own and other communities across Indonesia and other countries. As people learn more about traditional weavings, hopefully, they can understand the importance of conservation and sustainability and its impact on the people who make them," said Margareta Mala.

The story of how Mala and the community can utilize culture and weave it into a conservation effort is a lesson for other Southeast Asian communities, especially women-led ones. Given the rate and impact of deforestation across the region, everyone needs to be involved in conservation efforts that also support the community most affected by them, especially when they provide an opportunity to learn and adopt a piece of cultural heritage.