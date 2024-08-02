Vietnam regrets that US not yet recognising its market economy

According to Section 771(18) of the US Tariff Act of 1930, six criteria when considering a market economy country include: (i) the extent to which the currency of the foreign country is convertible into the currency of other countries; (ii) the extent to which wage rates in the foreign country are determined by free bargaining between labour and management; (iii) the extent to which joint ventures or other investments by firms of other foreign countries are permitted in the foreign country; (iv) the extent of government ownership or control of the means of production; (v) the extent of government control over the allocation of resources and over the price and output decisions of enterprises, and (vi) such other factors as the administering authority considers appropriate.

In the press release, the Ministry of Industry and Trade also extends its sincere thanks to 41 organisations, individuals, business associations and trade associations in Việt Nam and also the United States for expressing strong support for the recognition of Vietnam as a market economy, including organisations and individuals representing US businesses such as the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), the Retail Industry Leaders Association and looks forward to the further companionship of the above-mentioned organisations and individuals in the future.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade highlighted that in the coming time, it will continue to study and analyse the arguments in the Report of the US Department of Commerce assessing the Vietnamese economy so as to continue the supplement and completion of the briefs and relevant dossier to submit to the US Department of Commerce to request another review to recognise the market economy status of Vietnam, which will further concretise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the United States, thereby promoting bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation, bringing practical benefits to businesses and people of the two countries.

In addition, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will always support and accompany Vietnamese enterprises exporting to the US market in trade remedy investigations to ensure the highest benefits for the Vietnamese business community.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network