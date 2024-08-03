Malaysia, Thailand to speed up building 2nd Rantau Panjang-Sg Golok bridge

The Prime Minister said this was among the decisions adopted at his meeting with Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Saturday (Aug 3) following a working visit to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Sungai Golok.
Anwar also said that both countries have decided to accelerate the development and dredging of the Golok River estuary, which will help address flood issues affecting southern Thailand and Kelantan.
"When personal relations are good and relations between the two governments are strong, the benefits will reach the people," he said in a brief speech at the Pasir Mas Land and District Office here.
Anwar added that further details on various issues discussed between the two leaders will be announced in a press conference later.
The Star
Asia News Network