Cambodia breaks ground on Funan Techo Canal with ‘spectacular’ celebration

"I hereby declare the groundbreaking for the construction of the Funan Techo Canal,” the prime minister announced.

Manet stated that the project aligns with the vision of Cambodian ancestors from 2000 years ago, during the Funan era. He noted that during that time, several canals were serving international trade, including exchanges with India.

“This project is not just an infrastructure project, but a nationalistic endeavour,” he said, emphasising the overwhelming approval from people across the Kingdom.

“This is the first time we see such widespread support for an undertaking, even from some supporters of opposition parties,” he added.